NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway will be closed for two days as crews work on refreshing the pavement markings.

According to Charleston County, public works crews will be on site from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which will impact the flow of traffic.

Traffic control guides will be in the area to facilitate traffic through the work zones.

An inspector will also be on site “to monitor traffic and stop work if traffic gets congested during certain time periods.”

Drivers in the area should use extra caution during work hours.