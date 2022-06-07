CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures on the James Island Connector will begin June 10 and last through the month as the roadway undergoes required maintenance.

The right lane and shoulder will close completely June 10 at 9:00 p.m. and remain closed through June 12 at 12:00 p.m.

The left lane and shoulder will be periodically closed on the following dates:

June 22 at 9:00 p.m. through June 23 at 6:00 a.m.

June 24 at 9:00 p.m. through June 26 at 12:00 p.m.

Anyone traveling through the area is asked to obey traffic signs/directions and speed limits.