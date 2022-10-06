CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area.

The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.

Beginning October 9, sections of Highway 41 between US 17 and the Wando River Bridge will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Flaggers will be in the area to direct traffic around the closed portion. Each portion will be completed and reopened before crews close the next portion.

Drivers are asked to comply with all directions and use extra caution while in the area.

The closures are expected to last for about three weeks, with all work being weather-permitting.