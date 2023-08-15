NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An eastbound travel lane will be closed for several hours later this week along a stretch of I-26 in North Charleston.

The lane closure will take place between the Ashley Phosphate Road and University Boulevard exits beginning Friday, August 18 from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Charleston County leaders say crews will be installing signage for the Palmetto Interchange Project during the temporary closure. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution while traveling along I-26.

A groundbreaking was held for the project back in June.

Leaders say the new interchange will provide access to existing and planned developments from I-26. It will include a 10-foot shared multiuse path that will “improve mobility and accessibility options for the surrounding communities by providing connectivity between Weber Boulevard and Otranto Road,” according to the county.

A bulk of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and fully complete in early 2026.