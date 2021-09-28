Lane shifts scheduled near Rifle Range, Six Mile Road intersection in Mount Pleasant, starting September 29

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane shifts are coming near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Six Mile Road as Mount Pleasant Waterworks accesses and conduct maintenance on a 20-inch force main underneath a sidewalk.

Traffic will be impacted as the lane shift starts at 9 A.M., lasting until 3 P.M. Work is expected to last ten days or until work in the area is finished.

Local motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians should expect delays, and are asked to obey flagging directions and to be mindful of construction equipment and work crews.