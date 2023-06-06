CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 30 agencies will participate in a large emergency response and aerial search and rescue exercise beginning Wednesday.

The event is being hosted by the St. John’s Fire District (SJFD) and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and will run from June 7 through 9.

Via SJFD Via SJFD

Military helicopters and rescue personnel from the SC Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) will be in and around the Stono River, between Johns and James Islands, and in Charleston Harbor, according to SJFD. Marine and land-based units will be conducting helicopter rescue operations.

SJFD said that most of the training will be observable from the ground, but some areas will be blocked off to the public for safety reasons.