Large food, hygiene distribution planned for Wednesday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host a large grocery and hygiene distribution event in North Charleston this week.

The distribution will take place at its location on Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston’s so-called “food desert” on Wednesday beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Louis Smith, executive director for the Community Resource Center, said the mission was to “fill that void” when it comes to scares grocery and food supplies in the specific area of North Charleston.