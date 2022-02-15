Large grocery and hygiene distribution event planned for southern Charleston County on Tuesday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders will host what they are calling a “much-needed massive” grocery distribution in southern Charleston County on Tuesday.

Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center, said the grocery and hygiene product distribution will take place at the James E. Clyburn Wilton Community Center in Adams Run.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15th, and will run until supplies are gone.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with Charleston County Council Chairperson Teddie Pryor, Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson, and the Lowcountry Food Bank for the distribution.