Largest shipping container to port on East Coast leaves Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In port for one night, Charleston was the last stop for the CMA CMG Brazil on the East Coast before heading on it’s 84-day round trip. Many made their way from all over the Lowcountry just to catch a glimpse of the massive ship.

Many like Carol Carroll, a Mount Pleasant resident, ended up at the Waterfront Memorial Park to see the barge. All News 2 spoke with said they were looking forward to seeing the scale of the ship.

Before this, I lived in Colorado which is inland so you won’t see any container ships there. So, it’s kind of a big thrill. Carol Carroll, Mt. Pleasant Resident

Aside from Charleston being a large part of maritime history and the size of the ship, Jim Newsome, the President and CEO of the South Carolina Port Authority, believed many came out to see the ship as a break from the pandemic.

Newsome said he thinks people are looking for some good news and for a chance to get out to go do something fun and to feel good about things.

As for what the 1,200-foot long ship is carrying?

The ships probably got about 8,500 containers on board import wise it’s retail goods, its tools hardware in at Harbor freight tools be like that and consume other consumer goods in some cases auto parts even from from Asia. Outbound side of it is very different, a lot of low value cargo plastics, chemicals, agriculture products, forest products things of that nature. Jim Newsome, President/CEO of SC Port Authority

Newsome said there also are a lot of empties on the ship as they import much more than they export.

While this is the largest ship to pass through the Wando Port, we should get used to seeing container ships this size as they will become the work-horse ship of the area. The CMA CMG Brazil is expected to return to the Wando Terminal in 84 days.