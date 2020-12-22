‘Last call at 11!’: Lowcountry businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Governor Henry McMaster’s ‘Last Call Order’ still in place, Lowcountry bars and restaurants are getting creative for New Year’s Eve 2021.

In July, Governor McMaster prohibited the sale of alcohol past 11:00 P.M. to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This rule will cause an obvious challenge for NYE celebrations with many places having to shut their doors before midnight.

Redd’s Ice House on Shem Creek came up with the idea to ring in the new year on Barbados time; which is 2 hours ahead of us. Assistant Manager Bobby Heaton says they wanted to figure out a way to still have an event but follow all the rules.

“We’re very fortunate to have the support of everyone in the community especially on the creek side here. It’s been tough so we wanted to give the community a break and come and enjoy themselves like they always do at Redd’s Ice House,” he says.

Heaton says they are still finalizing the plans for what they will do at 10:00 PM, but they are going to have some sort of celebration or toast to 2021. Redd’s will also be doing a raffle to give away a trip for 2 to Barbados.

Over at Uptown Social in Downtown Charleston a similar situation will be happening on December 31st. Operating Partner Keith Benjamin says they will be playing by the rules and shutting their doors by 11:00 P.M.

“Even though you’re legally allowed to keep your doors open as long as there’s no alcohol consumption, that is not something we want to entertain by any means,” he says.

He says the community has been incredibly generous during this difficult year and feels grateful to be open at all.

According to Benjamin, they will have an early “ball drop” at 10:00 P.M, however, if things change between now and NYE, they do plan to stay open until 1:00 A.M.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $85 and include an open bar.