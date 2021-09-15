Latin American Festival returning to Wannamaker County Park this fall

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The vibrant tastes, traditions, and fun Latin American and Caribbean cultures are coming back to the Lowcountry on October 10.

Charleston County Parks invites the public to celebrate authentic Latin American and Caribbean music, art, food, and activities.

The festival will be held from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. featuring live bands with DJ Luigi Bravo with the latest hits, and non-stop music playing everything from merengue to reggaeton, bachata, and salsa.

UltimaNota, Orqeustra Mayor, and Fulanito are featured artists for the festival’s music lineup this year:

Fulanito

12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.: DJ Luigi

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: UltimaNota

1:40 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.: DJ Luigi

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Orquestra Mayor

3:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Fulanito

There will also be an educational area presented by the Charleston County Public Library.

Visitors can also get a taste of cuisines from Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean with traditional festival foods and beverages.

Admission to the festival is $10. College students and military members receive a discounted rate of $5 with a valid ID. Gold Pass holders and children ages 12 and under are free.

Outside food, alcohol, coolers, and pets are not allowed.

Fetter Health will also be onsite offering vaccines for attendees.

For more information, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com