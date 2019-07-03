Law Enforcement and local leaders talk stopping the violence amidst deadly shootings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After two fatal shootings in North Charleston this week, law enforcement and community leaders are discussing collaborative efforts to combat gun violence.

More than two dozen gathering to address the surge in gun violence at the Charleston Farms neighborhood in North Charleston— the site of one of the deadly shootings.

Chief Reggie Burgess, North Charleston Police Department says, “We’re tired of it. We’ve been tired of it.”

The two deadly shootings in North Charleston happened only hours apart. The first shooting occurring Sunday night in the Charleston Farms neighborhood, near the intersection of Attaway St. and Sumner Ave., killing 21-year-old Ronald Simmons. Less than 10 hours later, the second shooting happened outside of the Dreams Restaurant and Sports Café on Dorchester Rd. killing 34-year-old Lamont Simmons.

Officials at the North Charleston Police Department say that the victims are not related to each other. However, both incidents were targeted shootings by known parties.

“We are not going to sit back and say, ‘Well it’s another day, another walk in the park’. We are about coming together as a community to actually prevent these senseless acts and if they do happen, solve them as soon as we can,” Chief Burgess said.

The North Charleston Police Department, local ministers, the National Action Network civil rights group, and several state representatives saying that they are uniting together to stop the violence.

“The only way we are going to provide peace for the people, we have to be in their when we know crime most often will happen. If we are in their preaching peace, talking to the citizens, getting them involved, then the bad elements will not be there,” Chief Burgess said.

The community leaders saying that they will be stepping up to talk to youth about the issue of gun violence.

“A lot of the spike that you’ve seen in violence, is because there is tension, there is friction right now. We are taking the proactive approach of going into these communities and that is something that many of these children and young people, who are 15-18 years old, haven’t been accustomed to,” Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, (D) District 113 said.

The North Charleston Police Department says that both fatal shootings are still under investigation.