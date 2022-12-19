CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

CCSO said that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is handling the investigation.

