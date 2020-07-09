Law enforcement involved in multi-agency vehicle pursuit and shooting acted appropriately, will not face charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson on Thursday announced that no charges will be filed by the State against law enforcement personnel involved in the Officer Involved Critical Incidents in Charleston and Dorchester Counties on May 15.

The incident in question involved officers and deputies from the SC Highway Patrol, North Charleston Police Department, and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

In summary, a vehicle pursuit began on I-95 in Clarendon County and continued along I-26 in Charleston County, where the suspects stopped at a rest stop. According to Wilson, “forensic analysis revealed that the suspects’ firearm fired the shot that killed an innocent bystander” at the rest area.

The suspects carjacked a vehicle from the rest stop and fled, continuing the pursuit into Dorchester County, before terminating at the end of Dorchester Road.

The State Law Enforcement Agency and the Solicitor’s Office concluded, based on witness statements and video from law enforcement, that responding units “were justified in firing upon the armed, fleeing suspects.”

The Solicitor’s Office asserted “it is clear that the suspects began shooting at the pursuing law enforcement officers first, and continued to act dangerously and recklessly, thereby threatening the lives of both law enforcement and the public at large.”

The suspects, Shikeem Wigfall and Kayla Rivera, are facing multiple charges including murder, carjacking, failure to stop for blue lights, and carjacking resulting in bodily injury.