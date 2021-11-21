Law Riders, Marine Corps Reserve rally for Toys for Tots run, 25th anniversary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, Law Riders Motorcycle Club joined forces with the United States Marine Corps Reserves for their 25th anniversary, and Toys for Tots run at Lowcountry Harley-Davidson.

The two groups came together for their annual Toy Run Ride with all proceeds going directly to the Toys for Tots program. The event was full of music, food, and plenty of activities.

“We’re out here to try to make a better Christmas for the kids who wouldn’t possibly have one without it,” says Law Riders President Ron Boswell. “We have beautiful weather, great day, we got a great turn-out, and we’re very appreciative of everyone who contributes to this fine event that we’re trying to help our local kids.”

This year, the Toy Ride Run had a better turn-out than last year due to the mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 300 people showed up at last year’s event.

“We normally average between 500 to 600, and we’re expecting close to probably 800 to 900 today,” says Richard Green, Law Riders Senior Road Captain and Chaplain.

Boswell adds on to clarify a misconception about biker groups, saying that bikers “do have a big heart.”

“They love to ride, they love to help the community; they donate a lot of money, a lot of time, and a lot of work for efforts like this.”

Events like this offer an opportunity for people to give back to their communities, Green says.

He also adds that although bikers may come from different clubs, groups, or organizations, they are all “one big brotherhood.”

“We’ve always watched out for each other, and just because we’re hosting this one today, there’s probably at least five other police chapters here,” Green says. “There’s all kind of chapters here with local organizations of bikers, they’re really good people; like I said, now is the chance for them to get back out and just show support for the community because this is what we do.”