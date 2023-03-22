CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Local and state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor, Sr. told News 2 that during a council meeting held Tuesday night, he asked county attorneys to draft a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice.

It comes just days after the December 2022 death of an inmate, 28-year-old D’Angelo Brown, was deemed a homicide by Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Coroner O’Neal determined the cause of death for Brown was E. Coli EAEC sepsis with septic shock and multiple organ system failure due to gross medical neglect.

Councilman Pryor said Brown was found lying in his own feces and believes the inmate’s treatment at the jail was inhumane.

He is now requesting the Justice Department step in. He wants an independent eye to come in and give the county an assessment of what needs to be done to stop these types of deaths from happening.

“Asking the Justice Department to come in and do an internal investigation on why this young man died, the way he did, and also look at the other deaths that happened in recent years at the Charleston County Detention Center,” he said.

State Representative Marvin Pendarvis told News 2 he is sending his own letter to the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the family of another inmate who died at the jail.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for comment. We are waiting to hear back.