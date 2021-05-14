Lawmakers react to death of Jamal Sutherland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry lawmakers are reacting to the death of Jamal Sutherland, who died January 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Following the release of body camera and surveillance video from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and North Charleston Police Department, officials are calling for action.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

“We have of course closely watched and are aware of the case you are referring to in South Carolina and know it’s been a dominant issue over the last several days or longer there. I can’t speak to the specifics of it given there’s an investigation, but what I can say is that the president’s focus and belief is that police reform is long overdue, that far too often communities of color are living in fear and are exhausted by the threat and possibility of being in harm’s way and they should not feel that way. He has set a timeline that he would like to see the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by May 25… the anniversary of his death. The negotiations and discussions are happening now with one of your home state members, Senator Tim Scott, along with Senator Cory Booker and Congresswoman Karen Bass…[The president] is hopeful and looking forward to having a bill on his desk so he can sign it into law.

U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn (D)

“The death of Jamal Sutherland is another blight. We are back in the community where Walter Scott was killed and the Emanuel Nine perished. These were my constituents. I knew many of the victims and their families, and although I don’t believe I know Mr. Sutherland’s family, I hope to speak with them soon. I was unable to watch the entire video of his last moments. It was too much for me. Mr. Sutherland’s death is another example that underscores why there must be real, serious reforms to our law enforcement. These things happen when people aren’t held accountable or don’t think they will be held accountable.”

Jamal was in custody. He was alone in a jail cell. He was not a threat to anyone in that moment.



No one deserves the death penalty for missing a bond hearing or for being a mental health patient. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 14, 2021

My statement on the shocking footage of Jamal Sutherland's death: pic.twitter.com/BRBXj7lnkc — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) May 14, 2021

Statement from Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg regarding the tragic death of Jamal Sutherland pic.twitter.com/k9FQ1eOdus — City of Charleston (@CityCharleston) May 14, 2021

