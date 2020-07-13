Lawn mowing service app expanding to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week, GreenPal will launch in the Charleston market, with the goal of connecting customers and lawn care professionals.

Co-founder Gene Caballero said “after successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Charleston find reliable, safe, and local lawn care.”

The Nashville-based app allows homeowners to “list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs,” as well as any other details about the lawn. The app will also provide aerial images of the lawns.

From the provided information, “vetted lawn care professionals” can bid on the properties, and homeowners can select from the list of bidders.

The experience can be completely contactless, as the providers can send a “time-stamped photo of the completed work” to the app. Customers can pay and set up further appointments through the app as well.

The website also offers a free quote service, based on how tall the grass is and how often the homeowner wants the grass mowed.