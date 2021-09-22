Lawsuit claims Charleston County Sheriff’s Office failed to pay former deputies money owed through incentive program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit claiming the department failed to pay money owed to them through an incentive program.

The lawsuit, filed by Don Frichtl, a former master deputy for the sheriff’s office, says he never received promised incentive pay through a program that was established under previous sheriff Al Cannon in 1995.

According to the lawsuit, Frichtl says he’s missing more than $8,000 in payments from 2018 until April of this year. A violation, according to the lawsuit, of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act and breach of contract.

The lawsuit was filed against both Charleston County and Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

Frichtl began working for the department in March 1996 and retired after 25 years in April 2021. He was assigned to maximum security, the juvenile detention center, and the jail transport unit during his time.

The program was supposed to incentivize education by paying deputies between $2,000 and $4,000 to receive college degrees.

We reached out to Sheriff Graziano’s office and are waiting to hear back. Charleston County said they cannot comment on pending litigation.