CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A mother and son who were left seriously injured after a December car crash have filed lawsuits against a driver who was allegedly drunk when he caused the crash.

Sheryl Carter and Charles Carter Jr. allegedly suffered “catastrophic injuries” when a sedan — driven by Justin Mintz — collided head-on with their vehicle along Highway 52 on the night of Dec. 22, 2022.

Now, the Carters are suing Mintz and several restaurants and bars which attorneys allege he visited in the hours before the crash.

The lawsuit alleges that Mintz stopped at several North Charleston establishments throughout the day on Dec. 22 where he was “sold and served excessive amounts of alcohol” causing him to become intoxicated. Stops included Madra Rua Irish Pub, DIG in the Park, The Mill, Tattooed Moose, and The Sparrow.

According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, David Yarborough and Charles Condon, Jr., a friend of Mintz’s confirmed that she and he “blacked out” earlier in the day, but continued to be served once intoxicated.

“We have video from at least one bar of them being escorted off the premises after being served, and having their drinks taken away because they were so drunk,” Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate Law Firm said. “Yet, they went on to be served at other establishments after that.”

The lawsuit alleges that Mintz left the establishments and got into his vehicle around 10:00 p.m.

According to an NCPD report, Mintz was traveling westbound on Highway 52 when he crossed the center lane and struck the Carters’ vehicle in the eastbound lane at a “high rate of speed.” The report showed that Mintz reached speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

As a result, the Carters reportedly suffered “serious and permanent personal injuries” requiring lengthy hospitalization and extensive medical treatment.

The lawsuit claims the establishments listed were negligent in the supervision and training of their employees, essentially allowing Mintz to be overserved.

“We have a systematic problem in our community right now with the over-service of alcohol to patrons who get drunk in these bars, then get in their automobiles and go out and injure or kill members of the general public,” Yarborough said.

Condon added that the Charlie Condon Law Firm and Yarborough Applegate Law Firm “look forward to pursuing justice for the Carters.”

Attorneys also claim that NCPD did not obtain a warrant for Mintz’s blood alcohol level “which they should’ve done and “did not adequately investigate this case because apparently they were shorthanded over the Christmas holiday.”

Mintz has not been criminally charged, however, officers did issue him a citation for reckless driving at the time of the crash.

News 2 reached out to an NCPD spokesperson who said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Representatives for the listed bars and restaurants did not immediately return News 2’s request for comment.