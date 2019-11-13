Lawsuit filed against CCSD regarding teacher’s inappropriate relationship with a student

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Charleston County School District claiming they failed to properly investigate a relationship between a student and teacher which led to an arrest.

Burke High School teacher and tennis coach Jennifer Aro was first charged with sexual battery with a 17-year-old student back in 2017.

Court records revealed the student notified another teacher of the inappropriate relationship, which lasted two months.

Authorities said the incidents occurred off-campus at both Aro’s home and other locations.

A newly filed lawsuit claims CCSD failed to comply with requests to provide relevant information to the case.

Lawyers, who are suing the school district, explained what information they were looking for:

“Student policy and procedures that were in place at the time – we want to know what the policies were with regards to student interaction with teachers, specifically if there have been any known incidents on Burk’s campus, more specifically with this former teacher.” Mark Pepper, Esq., Pepper Law Firm, PA.

Pepper says he hopes that a trial date could be set for early next year.

Another lawsuit was filed against the school district by the student in 2018. In the complaint, the student alleged “gross negligence and recklessness; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”