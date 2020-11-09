LCFB announces $12,000 gift-matching challenge for Veterans Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank on Monday announced a $12,000 gift-matching challenge, sponsored by Dean and Laurie Hubbs, with the goal of raising $24,000 to support hunger relief efforts for Lowcountry veterans.

Every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar between November 11 and November 13.

This enables LCFB and partner agencies like Soldier’s Angels and Patriot Villas to provide more Lowcountry veterans with meals and fresh produce. It also helps restock the Tri-County Veterans Support Network emergency food pantry, located in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

In 2019, LCFB provided 7,110 meals and 4,254 pounds of fresh produce to Lowcountry veterans.

With a population of over 402,000, South Carolina has the eighth highest veteran population in the US.

The US Census Bureau reports that 22% of veterans in SC “have a service connected disability” and over 8% live in poverty.

One Lowcountry veteran living in Charleston says that the help he gets from LCFB is critical:

“I served in the air force for 20 years. I’m 81 now so I can’t work any longer. It’s hard to make ends meet on my retirement income. It happens every so often that I don’t have money to buy food. I’ve been coming to this veteran’s center for two years. They also have the food pantry, and that helps me a lot. It’s made my life easier because I didn’t have to stress about not having enough food. The boxes I get are more than I could imagine. They contain all sorts of food items like canned items and fresh produce. To me, this food bank means survival.”

The sponsors, Dean and Laurie Hubbs, said that they want to “honor our fellow veterans for their service and lead the fight against veteran hunger in our community.”

Dean Hubbs served in the US Marine Corps for 25 years, and was in the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Click here to learn more and donate.