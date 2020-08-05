LCFB launches interactive map to locate food assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) and the College of Charleston have introduced Food Finder Map, an interactive resource to help people find food assistance in their area.

The map covers 10 coastal SC counties, and is available on desktop and mobile devices.

Users can enter their location, and the website will provide “a list of food resources with available times and days for sites closest to them.”

Three types of sites are represented: LCFB partner agency sites, school district sites, and additional food resource sites.

According to LCFB, “the overall goal of the new food finder mapping tool is to help our neighbors in need find nutritious food and essential supplies for themselves and their families.”

LCFB also has the LCFB Find Help website, which helps users find “direct-to-client shelf-stable food and fresh produce distributions” as well as the calendar for food distribution.