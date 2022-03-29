CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A leading supplier of power tools announced plans on Tuesday to open in Charleston County.

Daye North America, founded in 2017, develops top-quality, easy-to-use outdoor power equipment including chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and both gas and battery-powered lawnmowers.

“Daye North America is pleased to announce the expansion of our South Carolina operations. In the past year, we have been greeted with open arms by the state,” said Matt Ragland, Daye North American President. “We have experienced first-hand the hospitality of South Carolina and the dynamic hard-working people who call it home. We look forward to more opportunities to expand our operations here.”

A $3.5 million investment will create 131 new jobs at the facility, county officials said.

The company is accepting applications for employment, those interested in applying can email the company at resumes@dayeope.com.