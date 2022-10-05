CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music stars Lee Brice and Big & Rich will headline a two-night concert and fundraiser for families of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders.

The second annual Palmetto Freedom Fest will take place November 4 and 5 at Credit One Stadium. The event raises money for Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships for spouses and children of South Carolina’s service members.

Local artists Lauren Hall and Edwin McCain will open the event on Friday. On Saturday, guests can enjoy music from country favorites Lee Brice and Big & Rich.

In addition to the scholarships, Folds of Honor is hoping to give active-duty military, veterans, and first responders a night to remember by packing the floor with over 900 of them on Saturday.

To sponsor a hero’s admission, click here.

To purchase general admission tickets, click here.