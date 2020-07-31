Less shelter space has local governments urging to prepare early for hurricanes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With a storm system moving in, precautions are being created ahead of time both on a local government and country government level. Charleston County, Mount Pleasant, and the City of Charleston are all in agreement to make a plan and be prepared ahead of time.

Jason Patno, the Emergency Director for Charleston County, said it’s been a difficult challenge to deal with the incoming storm and the storm of COVID-19. And with the need for regulations of social distancing, Patno explained that their hurricane shelters have lost a lot of capacity.

We’ve lost over 75% of capacity at our shelters and now country wide we only have enough space for 634 residents. So that’s going to prevent a very difficult challenge. So we want to encourage the public to prepare now, know that there is extremely limited space at the hurricane shelters and to save those spaces for those residents who don’t have the means or ability to evacuate the area. Jason Patno, Charleston County Emergency Management Director

For those that do need to utilize the shelter—operations for this year have been altered.

Individuals will be required to submit to a temperature check before they enter a shelter—they may be asked questions about their experiences with COVID-19. They may also—they will be required I should say to wear face coverings in those shelter locations and then there will be greater distancing in between individuals. Of course families could still be together, but non family members there’s a greater amount of square footage required. Jason Patno, Charleston County Emergency Management Director

And if you do present with symptoms of COVID-19, Patno said you will still be allowed inside the shelter but not in the general population. Rather, they would go to an isolation area and be required to wear personal protective equipment in those areas.

Mount Pleasant’s goal, according to Mayor Haynie, is to have the same level of response for the people of Mount Pleasant that they had pre-COVID-19. He said that overall, alterations to the town’s hurricane plans will be on an internal level. This means that they will apply social distancing guidelines and regulations for the Emergency Operation Center—instead of congregating in one room—they will be spread out around Town Hall. They will also be social distancing when pre-staging their equipment.

If our staff isn’t healthy or if our staff is quarantined—we can’t respond. You know it doesn’t matter if it’s a tropical storm or a category five—we respond at different levels depending on how the thing develops so its not like we’re sitting here saying we’re only getting ready for a tropical storm—we’ll be ready if it’s a category five. Will Haynie, Mayor of Mount Pleasant

The City of Charleston, is also changing their internal plans and ready for whatever Isaias brings. On Thursday, they chose to evaluate their plan and equipment in full and will do so again Friday.

As of now, the City of Charleston says they have upwards of 90,000 masks and plenty of hand sanitizer. The city also was able to have their public safety officer join in their Emergency Operations Center to ensure social distancing is being followed. And while 2020 has been a year of challenges, the city says they have a hurricane task force that is up for just that.

This is just yet one more reminder that we’re in kind of hurricane alley here to make sure that we are prepared. And so—take this time. Right—it’s what are we in—Thursday right now—so take the time while we got some. Go ahead and bring those hurricane supplies together and make sure that you’re in the best possible place in terms of your preparedness for yourself and your family. As I like to say—I’m the Emergency Manager for the City of Charleston but you’re all emergency managers of your homes and your families. Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

When going to a shelter or making other plans—be sure to make preparations for your home ahead of time, ensure your vehicle is road-worthy, and keep important documents with you.

For what you should include in your disaster kit, click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.