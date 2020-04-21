“Let’s do it the right way.” North Charleston Mayor addresses reopening of some retail businesses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor North Charleston released a video on Tuesday discussing Gov. McMaster’s order to re-open some retail businesses in the state.

Mayor Summey said the reopening of these businesses comes with certain restrictions that must be met by the establishment, including 20% of occupancy or 5 customers for every 1,000 square-feet in the establishment, whichever is less.

Summey said adhering to these guidelines will be an effort between the business owner and citizens.

“When you go inside, you should wear your mask. You should also have on your gloves and please continue to wash your hands,” he said.

Mayor Summey said this is an opportunity for us to have the chance to go shopping, to pick up things you may need, but said this is not something you should take advantage of.

“Right now, we’re on a decline. South Carolina is on a decline. Charleston County is on a decline. But if we don’t protect ourselves and those people around us, it can start ratcheting up again,” said Mayor Summey. “If it does, then we’ll see closures again.”

As the Mayor of North Charleston, Summey said he is encouraging citizens to follow the guidelines and rules.

“Just because stores are open doesn’t mean you need to go walk around looking,” he said. “If you’ve got specific things you need to buy, go and buy them. But until we get this better taken care of, follow the guidelines and follow the rules.”

Gov. McMaster still have orders in place that restricts the gatherings of people in public places and many retail stores and non-essential businesses remain closed.

Stores that were allowed to welcome customers, under proper social distancing guidelines, were stores operating a curbside service including:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

“It’s up to the merchants, but more than that, it’s up to us – the people that shop,” said Mayor Summey. “Do what you need to protect yourself, your family and those people who are working in these stores serving you.”

Mayor Summey said we need to do this the right way, the first time, so we don’t have to do it all over again.