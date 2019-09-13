Lexus Charleston Fashion Week 2019: Men take over the runway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s the third and final event for Charleston Fashion Week 2019. For the first time ever; men’s fashion was exclusively featured on the runway.

After rehearsals and set-up, guests began to arrive for cocktails and casino games. The games contributed to the SC Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

CEO Courtney Plotner says this was a win-win for both her organization and Charleston Fashion Week.

“They are making donations to our organization to receive chips to play all the fun games and interact with their friends, so it’s mutually beneficial,” says Plotner. “Everyone’s here to celebrate fashion week but also learn more about our non-profit…and contribute to our non-profit as well.”

Pop-up shops featured local designers and vendors like Brackish Bowties, Stono Knife Works, Any Old Iron, and Cigar Row Events.

When the clock struck 8:00, it was showtime. The runway show’s two designers couldn’t be any more different; which made the experience very exciting.

This was South Carolina-based Oobe Brand‘s first runway show. Their classic American menswear strikes the chord between business and casual.

Store manager Clark Merritt says this isn’t their typical scene, but is excited for a fresh audience and a new experience. They hope the show will bring traction to their store on King Street.

“It’s really not our normal cup of tea, doing something like this. We’re more of a laid back, more static brand,” says Merritt.

Andrew Clancey’s designs hit the runway next. Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and more have worn his name.

This isn’t his first rodeo when it comes to fashion shows. His bold designs reflected what he loves to work with: anything shiny.

“Sequins are my thing,” says Clancey. “Anything that kind of reflects the light, anything metallic.”

As a surprise, he designed a few looks for the ladies as well. The crowd cheered as the girls strutted down the catwalk to end the show.

If you’d like to learn more about the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, click here.