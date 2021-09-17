Liberty Hill Community kicks off Sesquicentennial Celebrations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 150th anniversary is being held this weekend in a neighborhood that predates the City of North Charleston, known as Liberty Hill.

The celebration began Friday at 5 p.m. and will go through Sunday night ending in a display of Fireworks led by North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, a product of the Liberty Hill Community.

Rev. Dr. Lisa Williams Robinson, a descendant of Liberty Hill says the roots to the 112-acre community run deep.

She notes that most of the slaves in America came right through Charleston and because of this, “we know that some of them are our ancestors who eventually came to Liberty Hill”.

The Rev. Dr. says, when Paul and Harriet Trescott sold the land to the four freedmen in1871, that’s truly when she believes Liberty Hill began.

That’s when—it began a community. It wasn’t just buy a piece of land and do whatever, they really put some thought into it. Rev. Dr. Lisa Robinson, Liberty Hill Descendant

The community, becoming a phenomenon and a place that many still call home.

As developers take over more neighborhoods and even close in on Liberty Hill, the Rev Dr. says they remain holding on with the goal of Liberty Hill becoming a spot for young families. Even more, those who organized the event say they are hoping that a potential historical designation and their homecoming event can show they plan to remain a staple.

“This is a way of saying, we don’t want to go anywhere, we want to claim this land, we want to hold onto what our ancestors started. We want to continue what those four brave, courageous founders started way back 150 years. We want this community to remain” says Rev. Dr. Lisa Williams Robinson.

For a list of this weekend’s events, click here.