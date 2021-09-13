Liberty Hill Community to celebrate 150th Anniversary

This Feb. 12, 2015 photo shows a sign at the edge of the Liberty Hill neighborhood in North Charleston, S.C. The black enclave of Liberty Hill, a community of about 600, sent about 10 percent of its population to fight in Vietnam a half century ago. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Liberty Hill Community in North Charleston will celebrate 150 years since its’ founding by four freedmen.

Liberty Hill was formerly owned by its’ first black owners, Paul and Harriet Trescott, a highly respected within Charleston’s free-Black society. Both died in the late 1800s but their family lines continue in Charleston. The Trescott’s sold the land to Ishmael, Aaron Middleton, and Plenty and William Lecque for a settlement for freedmen.

Liberty Hill will honor its’ anniversary with the following events:

September 17

5 P.M. – Founders Monument Dedication at Felix Pinckney Community Center Garden

5:30 P.M. – Dedication of Liberty Hill Exhibit at North Charleston Transit Center

7 P.M. – Praise and Worship Program at Felix Pinckney Community Center Park

September 18

10 A.M. – Liberty Hill Sesquincentennial Community Parade onMontague Avenue

12 P.M. – Millitary Members’ Salute at Felix Pinckney Community Center Garden

12:30 P.M. – Book signing by Liberty Hill Authors at Felix Pinckney Community Center

Franklin Fetter will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 12 P.M. until 3 P.M.

Habitat for Humanity will also be onsite, 12 P.M. to 2 P.M., to provide information on the Liberty Hill housing rehab program

Boxed lunches will also be served.

September 19

10 A.M. – Residents and participants to observe 150th anniversary at family churches

1 P.M. – Placing of floral mementos at St. Peter’s and Grant Cemeteries

8 P.M. – Fireworks celebration at Felix Pinkney Community Center Park