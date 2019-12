CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The supervisor of a police officer who assaulted a suspect in July has been terminated from the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

According to Public Information Officer Charles Francis, Lieutenant Arthur Myers was terminated on Thursday.

Myers was the supervisor of Kevin Schlieben, who was charged with assault and battery for a July 2019 incident in which he struck the suspect, Rashad Robinson, in the head with an open hand.