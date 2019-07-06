Lightning strike causes church bells to ring continuously

A downtown clock tower was hit by lightning earlier this afternoon.
The bells at St. Matthews Church Cathedral on King Street just kept chiming and in the video taken by Shea Gibson you can see the minute hand is just spinning, slowly.
