LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Lincolnville water services will be interrupted Thursday as part of a construction project.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the water system will be shut off so that a water connection for houses under construction can be installed.

Portions of East Thomas, East Pickney, East Grant, and East Randolph Streets will be impacted.