Lineage Logistics announces expansion in Charleston County, 36 new jobs expected

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A logistics company is expanding operations in Charleston County, bringing more than 30 new jobs to the area.

Lineage Logistics, an innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, announced plans to expand their operation in North Charleston.

The $34 million investment will create 36 new jobs.

“The expansion of Lineage Logistics gives us confidence that North Charleston remains a ripe environment for businesses to flourish,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “We applaud the company’s success and are thankful for the capital investment and job creation in our community.”

Lineage Logistics was founded in 2008. It is one of the world’s largest refrigerated warehousing companies with more than 300 facilities in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The family-owned business specializes in increasing the efficiency and protecting the integrity of temperature-controlled supply chains worldwide.

The expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to satisfy growing customer need.

“We work hard to bring new companies to our state, but it’s particularly exciting to see one of South Carolina’s existing businesses grow. We celebrate Lineage Logistics’ decision to invest $34 million and create 36 new jobs in Charleston County,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Lineage Logistics is located on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston. The expansion is expected to be completed by February 2021.

Those interested in joining the team should visit: https://www.lineagelogistics.com/careers.