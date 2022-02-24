NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s High Water music festival is returning to Riverfront Park this April.

The festival kicks off April 23 with performances on two stages beginning at 1:15 p.m. Saturday’s headliner, Modest Mouse, will go on from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The final performance ends at 11:00 p.m.

Sunday’s performances begin at 12:45 p.m., with headliner Jack White going on at 9:15 p.m. The event ends at 10:45 p.m.

In addition to the concerts, guests can enjoy food and drinks from some of the Lowcountry’s most popular chefs.

Local vendors will be set up at the market selling items like t-shirts, leather goods, and works of art.

Tickets start at $200 for two-day general admission passes.

For $600, guests can get two day VIP passes, which include access to “prime viewing areas, unlimited in-and-out privileges to the VIP riverside lounge featuring seating, premium restrooms, full-service cash bars, and a variety of food for purchase, complimentary water and sodas,” locker rentals, and a priority entrance lane.

$1,500 gets guests two-day platinum tickets, which includes premium seating, access to an elevated Platinum lounge, all-inclusive dining, complimentary beverages from the Platinum bar, beer and water service, air-conditioned premium restrooms, complimentary lockers with charging stations, a priority entrance lane, and access to all VIP areas.

Packages that include lodging are available as well.

Click here to purchase tickets.