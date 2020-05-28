Liquid Highway offering free car washes to Class of 2020, school employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Class of 2020 and school employees can visit Liquid Highway car was on Tuesday, June 2, for a free “Tidal Wave” wash package.

The service includes an exterior wash, interior cleaning, and disinfecting spray.

General Manager Steve Gilo said that strong ties to the community are an important part of their platform:

“Liquid Highway is always committed to giving back to the communities we service, and we saw this as a good opportunity to do so. Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and a big thanks to the school employees that make it all happen.”

Seniors and faculty members can bring their school ID’s to the car wash, located at 1126 Hungry Neck Blvd. in Mount Pleasant between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.