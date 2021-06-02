LIST: Charleston listed among best cities for staycations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the years, Charleston has become a top destination for travelers around the world. For those living in the city, it has become a comfortable spot to live and vacation locally, especially during the uncertainty of COVID-19. Residents of Charleston can experience living in a world-renowned vacation spot without traveling very far.

What qualities about this city push it to the top of the list? A recent survey from WalletHub compared certain qualities of highly populated cities for their 2021 best and worst cities for staycations.

They compared dimensions such as recreation, food and entertainment, and spots for rest and relaxation. These were broken down on a 100-point scale and divided into three separate sections. Each section is allotted around 33 points.

To accurately measure these characteristics, data was collected from various sources like the United States Census Bureau and the Council for Community and Economic Research. When collecting this data, 46 different metrics were analyzed under each dimension.

Since Charleston was listed at number four on the list, we wanted to break down some of the key characteristics researched. Under recreation, qualities such as available public sports facilities, water sports, and shopping centers were looked at.

Regarding food and entertainment, WalletHub analyzed qualities like nightlife, zoos and aquariums, and museums. They also researched different qualities of food and restaurant in these cities.

Rest and relaxation were the last dimensions looked at for this research. They wanted to know which cities held public beaches, and amenities such as spas and salons.

THE STATS:

Charleston received 12 points when it comes to recreation, 14 points for food and entertainment, and 17 points for rest and relaxation.

Analyzing these cities based on their COVID-19 statistics became important as well. If the number of cases is significantly lower in a city, it is going to be more appealing to those traveling, and potentially those willing to stay locally.

WalletHub ranked Charleston well because of its array of restaurants, hotels, boutique hotels, and recreation.

Best Places for a Staycation:

Honolulu, HI Orlando, FL San Francisco, CA Charleston, SC Las Vegas, NV Portland, ME Chicago, IL Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Cincinnati, OH

Worst Places for a Staycation:

Fremont, CA Chula Vista, CA Hialeah, FL North Las Vegas, Nevada Aurora, CO Montgomery, AL Chesapeake, VA Newark, NJ Garland, TX Columbus, GA

