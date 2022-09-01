CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads across the Lowcountry closed Thursday afternoon as heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

As of 3:40 p.m., the following roads were reported to be flooded:

Charleston:

King Street at Huger Street

Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street

Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street

Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street

Fishburne Street at Hagood Drive

Lockwood Drive Ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive

Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Drive

North Market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street

President Street between Spring Street and Fishburne Street

South Market Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street and Spring Street

North Charleston:

Dorchester Road at Rivers Avenue

Dorchester Road at Meeting Street

Charlene Drive at Louise Drive

Comanche Street

Cosgrove Avenue at Azalea Drive

Commander at Remus

Meeting at Delaware

Meeting at Little

Kingsworth

Viaduct at Bainbridge

Parts of Union Heights

Noisette Boulevard

Spur Street at Lilac Avenue

Meeting Street at Jacksonville Road

Drivers should avoid flooded roadways and seek alternate routes.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.