CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads across the Lowcountry closed Thursday afternoon as heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

As of 3:40 p.m., the following roads were reported to be flooded:

Charleston:

  • King Street at Huger Street
  • Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
  • Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
  • Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
  • Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street
  • Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
  • Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
  • Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street
  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Drive
  • Lockwood Drive Ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive
  • Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Drive
  • North Market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street
  • President Street between Spring Street and Fishburne Street
  • South Market Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street
  • Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street and Spring Street

North Charleston:

  • Dorchester Road at Rivers Avenue
  • Dorchester Road at Meeting Street
  • Charlene Drive at Louise Drive
  • Comanche Street
  • Cosgrove Avenue at Azalea Drive
  • Commander at Remus
  • Meeting at Delaware
  • Meeting at Little
  • Kingsworth
  • Viaduct at Bainbridge
  • Parts of Union Heights
  • Noisette Boulevard
  • Spur Street at Lilac Avenue
  • Meeting Street at Jacksonville Road

Drivers should avoid flooded roadways and seek alternate routes.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.