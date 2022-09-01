CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads across the Lowcountry closed Thursday afternoon as heavy rains caused flooding in the area.
As of 3:40 p.m., the following roads were reported to be flooded:
Charleston:
- King Street at Huger Street
- Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
- Barre Street between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
- Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street
- Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street
- Wentworth Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue
- Beaufain Street between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street
- Calhoun Street between Courtenay Drive and Pitt Street
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Drive
- Lockwood Drive Ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive
- Montagu Street between Barre Street and Rutledge Drive
- North Market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street
- President Street between Spring Street and Fishburne Street
- South Market Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street
- Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne Street and Spring Street
North Charleston:
- Dorchester Road at Rivers Avenue
- Dorchester Road at Meeting Street
- Charlene Drive at Louise Drive
- Comanche Street
- Cosgrove Avenue at Azalea Drive
- Commander at Remus
- Meeting at Delaware
- Meeting at Little
- Kingsworth
- Viaduct at Bainbridge
- Parts of Union Heights
- Noisette Boulevard
- Spur Street at Lilac Avenue
- Meeting Street at Jacksonville Road
Drivers should avoid flooded roadways and seek alternate routes.
