List: Charleston road closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several streets in Downtown Charleston are closed Thursday evening due to flooding from heavy rain.
As of 5:23 p.m. the following roads are closed:
- Cannon Park (all surrounding streets)
- Coming Street at Wentworth/Beaufain
- East Bay Street (all areas around Harris Teeter)
- Fishburne Street at Ashley/Rutledge
- Hagood Avenue at Fishburne/Allway
- President Street at the Crosstown
- Calhoun Street at Courtenay/Smith (lanes partially blocked)
