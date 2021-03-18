List: Charleston road closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several streets in Downtown Charleston are closed Thursday evening due to flooding from heavy rain.

As of 5:23 p.m. the following roads are closed:

  • Cannon Park (all surrounding streets)
  • Coming Street at Wentworth/Beaufain
  • East Bay Street (all areas around Harris Teeter)
  • Fishburne Street at Ashley/Rutledge
  • Hagood Avenue at Fishburne/Allway
  • President Street at the Crosstown
  • Calhoun Street at Courtenay/Smith (lanes partially blocked)

