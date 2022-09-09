CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain and high tides caused flooding throughout Downtown Charleston Friday evening, causing multiple road closures.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the following roads were closed:

Ashley Avenue between Tradd and Broad

Ashley Avenue between Calhoun and Broad

Bee Street at Courtenay Drive

Calhoun Street between Smith and Ashley Avenue

Drake Street at Columbus Street

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne and Spring Street

King Street at Huger Street

Lockwood Drive from Beaufain Street to Ashley Avenue

Morrison Drive at Jackson Street

North market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street

President Street at Cannon Street

President Street at Fishburne Street

Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun and Broad

South Market Street between Meeting and East Bay

Shepard Street at the Crosstown

Washington Street at Society Street

Washington Street from Hasell to Society Street

Several other streets were listed as open but with warnings. Click here to see the updated list.

Drivers should avoid driving through flooded roadways even if the roads are not blocked.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.