CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain and high tides caused flooding throughout Downtown Charleston Friday evening, causing multiple road closures.
As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the following roads were closed:
- Ashley Avenue between Tradd and Broad
- Ashley Avenue between Calhoun and Broad
- Bee Street at Courtenay Drive
- Calhoun Street between Smith and Ashley Avenue
- Drake Street at Columbus Street
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
- Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne and Spring Street
- King Street at Huger Street
- Lockwood Drive from Beaufain Street to Ashley Avenue
- Morrison Drive at Jackson Street
- North market Street between East Bay Street and Meeting Street
- President Street at Cannon Street
- President Street at Fishburne Street
- Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun and Broad
- South Market Street between Meeting and East Bay
- Shepard Street at the Crosstown
- Washington Street at Society Street
- Washington Street from Hasell to Society Street
Several other streets were listed as open but with warnings. Click here to see the updated list.
Drivers should avoid driving through flooded roadways even if the roads are not blocked.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.