LIST: Downtown road closures due to Tuesday night flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain has caused flooding in Downtown Charleston, leaving several streets impassible.

As of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the following closures are in effect:

  • Barre Street at Beaufain/Montagu Street – All lanes closed
  • Calhoun Street at Rutledge/Smith – All lanes closed
  • Cannon Park (all surrounding areas) – All lanes closed
  • North Market Street at Meeting/East Bay Street – All lanes closed
  • South Market Street at Meeting/East Bay Street – All lanes closed
  • Washington Street at Laurens/Hassel Street

As of 10:00 p.m., a warning is in effect for the following streets:

  • Hagood Avenue at Fishburne/Line Street
  • King Street at Huger Street
  • Lockwood Boulevard at Wentworth/Broad

