LIST: Downtown road closures due to Tuesday night flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain has caused flooding in Downtown Charleston, leaving several streets impassible.
As of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the following closures are in effect:
- Barre Street at Beaufain/Montagu Street – All lanes closed
- Calhoun Street at Rutledge/Smith – All lanes closed
- Cannon Park (all surrounding areas) – All lanes closed
- North Market Street at Meeting/East Bay Street – All lanes closed
- South Market Street at Meeting/East Bay Street – All lanes closed
- Washington Street at Laurens/Hassel Street
As of 10:00 p.m., a warning is in effect for the following streets:
- Hagood Avenue at Fishburne/Line Street
- King Street at Huger Street
- Lockwood Boulevard at Wentworth/Broad