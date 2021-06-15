LIST: Downtown road closures due to Tuesday night flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain has caused flooding in Downtown Charleston, leaving several streets impassible.

As of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the following closures are in effect:

Barre Street at Beaufain/Montagu Street – All lanes closed

Calhoun Street at Rutledge/Smith – All lanes closed

Cannon Park (all surrounding areas) – All lanes closed

North Market Street at Meeting/East Bay Street – All lanes closed

South Market Street at Meeting/East Bay Street – All lanes closed

Washington Street at Laurens/Hassel Street

As of 10:00 p.m., a warning is in effect for the following streets: