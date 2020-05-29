LIST: Fourth of July fireworks cancellations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – To deter the gathering of large crowds in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, many local Fourth of July fireworks displays have been cancelled.

The Isle of Palms was the first to make the decision, noting that the prospect of congregating without social distancing was too risky. They broached the idea of using the funds from the event to give city employees a one time bonus payment.

On Friday, Folly Beach, North Charleston, and Patriots Point followed suit.

Folly Beach officials said “with social distancing concerns already plaguing area beaches, the City of Folly Beach cited the burden that throngs of people would place on Public Safety officials and security staff, when July 4th is already a busy beach day.”

The North Charleston Government encouraged residents to “have a great socially distanced Independence Day.”

Patriots Point Executive Director, Larry Murray, said that “the risk to public health and the extra effort that would be needed from our staff and local first responders were [the] deciding factors” in the cancellation.

We will continue updating this article as more organizations make decisions.