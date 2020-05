LIST: Road closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads are closed due to flooding after a line of strong storms moved across Charleston County on Wednesday.

Motorists are reminded never to drive through flooded roadways and to seek an alternate route.

ROADS CLOSED:

Aiken Street between Sheppard and N Hampstead

Barre Street between Beaufain and Bull

Bull Street between Halsey Blvd and Gadsden St

Calhoun Street between Elizabeth and Alexander

Calhoun at Meeting Street

Cannon Street at the Crosstown

Central Park Road at Folly Road

The Crosstown

Drake Street between South and Chapel

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Fishburne Street at Rutledge Avenue

Hanover Street between Lee and Cooper

King Street between Carolina and Line Street

Meeting Street at Morrison Drive

Riverland Drive at Central Park Drive

Rutledge between Fishburne and Crosstown

Rutledge Avenue at Grove Street

Rutledge Ave at Poplar and Simmons

Savannah Highway at Ashley Town Center Drive

Sheppard Street

Streets around Cannon Park

W. Oak Forest Drive between Oak Forest Drive and Keats Road

Washington Street between Hasell and Laurens

We will continue updating this list as conditions change.