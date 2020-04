CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some roadways in downtown Charleston are impassable due to flooding associated with storms moving through the area.

Motorists should avoid these areas. Never drive through a flooded roadway.

King Street and Huger Street

Lockwood Blvd. from Broad Street to Calhoun Street

Broad Street from Lockwood Blvd. to Ashley Avenue

President Street and Line Street

Rutledge Avenue and Fishburne Street

Eastbound on the Crosstown

Calhoun Street at Ashley Avenue