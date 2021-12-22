LISTEN: Porter-Gaud students sing ‘Mary Did You Know’ in Christmas greeting

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of choral students from Porter-Gaud offered a holiday greeting this week, singing ‘Mary Did You Know’ in a Facebook video post.

A group of eight upper-grade students performed the song ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Located near where the Ashley River meets the Wappoo Creek, Porter-Gaud describes itself as an Episcopal, coeducational, independent, college preparatory day school.

The school boasts its performing arts department, where they say students begin performing during the first semester of their first-grade year and continue through year eight. The school says organized choral singing begins in the 4th grade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES