Live music returning to Mount Pleasant Pier in March

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks on Tuesday announced the return of the Cheers on the Pier live music series at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

Beginning in March, guests can enjoy live performances while taking in views of the Charleston Harbor from Waterfront Park. Outside food and drinks are not allowed, but guests can order to-go from the River Watch Café.

Performances are free and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays through May.

The following performances have been announced so far:

  • March 10:  Chris Boone
  • March 24: Mia Bowersox
  • April 21: Dallas Baker
  • May 5: Jamie Coan & Friends

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

