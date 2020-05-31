LIVE VIDEO | Protests escalate in downtown Charleston

NOTE: This is live unedited video. Viewer discretion advised

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – What started as a peaceful Black Lives Matters protest in Marion Square has escalated into vandalism and violence in downtown Charleston.

Thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon to demand justice for George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after being restrained by police. Protestors have taken to the streets in cities across the United States.

A group of demonstrators gathered in the streets of Charleston by nightfall to cause damage and violence throughout the city.

Many businesses in the downtown area have experienced damage to windows and storefronts, like the Apple Store and Hotel Bennet. Tear gas has been fired at demonstrators.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said he believe many of these individuals who began the violence acts were not even from the Charleston area.

A countywide curfew has been enacted from 11:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 a.m. Sunday. City leaders are also considering calling in the National Guard to assist with law enforcement.

