Loblolly Adventures recycles Hurricane Dorian tree limbs into outdoor classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Loblolly Adventures wants to tear down the walls of the classroom; physically and literally.

The nature-based learning program is brand-new to the Charleston area. In fact, it’s the only program of it’s kind in the state of South Carolina.

Their programs take place on Growing Minds Educational Farm; a space that they share with the farm’s owner Katie Donohoe.

Danielle Loveless is the Loblolly Adventures Director. Her goal is to let every child discover the wonder that nature holds while building valuable lifeskills.

“There’s something about being outside, being without walls,” says Loveless. “Being connected to nature, hearing the birds, and feeling the change of the weather is really very primal.”

After Hurricane Dorian, the group reached out on Facebook and asked the community to donate any tree limbs or logs so they could build an outdoor classroom.

The post now has over 400 shares and the group has received over 100 messages of those offering to donate. The group says that they could not believe everyone’s generosity.

While thankful, the group simply doesn’t have the man-power to pick up over 100 donations. They’ve managed to collect as many logs and limbs as they can to start building.

They have put the donations to great use with creative seating stumps, a fairy path, ‘tree cookies’, and a seating circle for the group to gather.

One specific way that the group plans to use the logs is teaching the students about decomposition rates and how each tree is different.

Loblolly Adventures is beginning their first year of educational programs next Monday. They hope in the future to not only expand the physical classroom, but also incorporate other ages into their programs.

Registration is still open for their classes. To learn more, click here.