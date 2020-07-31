Local activists discuss racial injustice with Charleston Police Department in virtual town hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local law enforcement and community activists engaged in some tough conversations during a virtual town hall on Thursday. These leaders hope that tonight’s discussion will bring the community one step closer to unity.

Charleston Police Department’s Chief Luther Reynolds says that these conversations are not only necessary right now; but give him hope for the future.

“There are a lot of people who are not happy about where we are and want to get us to a better place. But, there’s some patience with all the pushing and the persistence and the challenges-to help get us from where we are to where we need to be,” says Reynolds.

The virtual town hall was hosted by the And Campaign Charleston Chapter; an organization that advocates for social justice with Christian-based values.

The organization was joined by representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Black Lives Matter Movement, and Charleston Area Justice Ministry (CAJM).

Will Plonk, a representative from the And Campaign Charleston Chapter, explained why they were called to collaborated with CPD and local advocates.

“The City of Charleston had a racial bias audit for people to see where the city has taken steps and where they need to take additonal steps,” he says. “There’s a range of different voices and we just want to create space for the community to hear them to think ‘okay, so what can I do?'”

During the livestream, panelists had a chance to speak their minds about what they feel needs to change in Charleston. Community members also had the opportunity to submit questions and hear them answered live during the stream.

If you missed tonight’s livestream, you can re-watch the video here.