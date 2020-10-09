Local brewery raising funds for pediatric cancer with specialty IPA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charles Towne Fermentory has created a limited-edition IPA as part of the nationwide Brewing Funds the Cure campaign.

All proceeds from the sales of the signature ‘Rising Hope’ IPA will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Through the initiative, participating breweries help “raise serious awareness and critical funds for life-saving pediatric cancer research and treatments.”

The fundraising is crucial, as 43 children in America are diagnosed with cancer every day.

Charles Towne Fermentory says that they plan to release the beer in the next two weeks.

